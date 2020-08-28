Somerset County Council is urging residents and visitors in the Burnham-On-Sea area to remember the Coronavirus social distancing guidelines and ‘be respectful of local communities’ over this Bank Holiday weekend.

The authority’s public health team issued a statement on Friday evening ahead of the traditionally busy weekend. Sunny weather is forceast.

A spokesman said: “As we enter the Bank Holiday weekend, we’re urging people to remember the social distancing guidelines and be respectful of local communities if travelling to the coast or beauty spots.”

“The government has announced a series of new enforcement measures targeting the most serious breaches of social distancing restrictions.”

“In the coming weeks, fines for repeatedly not wearing face coverings where mandated will be significantly increased. The fines will double at each offence, up to a maximum value of £3,200. The guidance on face coverings has been updated to reflect this.”

“On-the-spot fines for hosting or facilitating illegal gatherings of more than 30 people will also be introduced. The guidance for the public on meeting people outside of their household has been updated.”

“Finally, we hope everyone enjoys a peaceful and safe weekend.”

Pictured: Burnham-On-Sea beach earlier this month during the warm weather