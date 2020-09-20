Somerset County Council has vowed to move a group of travellers who have been pitched up for over a week along part of Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront.

The line of vehicles have been parked on the South Esplanade, opposite Burnham Sailing Club. They are also using the seafront lawns to hang up washing, set up seating and use a cooker, as pictured here.

Sedgemoor District Council confirmed last week that the parking spaces they are using are the responsibility of Somerset County Council.

A spokesman for Somerset County Council tells Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are aware of a number of vehicles and caravans parked along The Esplanade.”

“While the number has reduced, we are reviewing with the relevant authorities to consider what can be done to arrange their relocation to an appropriate location in line with national guidance on travelling communities during the Coronavirus pandemic.”