Residents in rural parts of the Burnham-On-Sea area are being invited to have their say on public transport services.

Somerset County Council has joined forces with About Community Engagement (ACE) to see how engagement on transport in rural areas can be improved.

The aim is to make it easier for rural communities to talk the Council about transport and reach solutions that work for everyone.

The Council is in the early stages of writing a new Local Transport Plan (LTP), which will set out the strategy for improving and maintaining the transport network across the County.

Somerset County Council’s Associate Lead Member for Transport and Digital, Clir Mike Hewitson, said: “To understand what works in specific locations, it is vital to get the input from rural communities.”

“People here often feel isolated from services due to poor mobility links so the LTP will identify a package of transport solutions which will work together to improve access across the County.”

“We’d urge people to please have their say on our LTP – you can do this on our Commonplace website.”

You can find more information and get involved on the website here. This link allows you to view and respond to survey questions which mirror the engagement being done in-person, as well as read supporting materials which focus on LTs, active travel, and decarbonisation of transport.