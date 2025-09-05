Council warns of three weeks of downtime to its benefits system during upgrade

Somerset Council has announced a significant upgrade to its digital systems for Council Tax, Benefits, and Business Rates – and said there will be downtime for “a minimum of three weeks” to enable the new system to be introduced.

The council says the move is part of a county-wide rollout aimed at improving access to council services for residents.

It says the transition will begin on the evening of Monday 8th September, when the current Sedgemoor system will be taken offline for a minimum of three weeks.

During this period, the council says residents may experience temporary disruption to some services.

Councillor Liz Leyshon, Deputy Leader of the Council and Lead Member for Resources, Procurement and Performance, adds: “This upgrade is a significant step forward in improving how residents across Somerset access council services.”

“While there will be some short-term disruption, the new system will provide a smoother, more efficient experience for customers in the long run. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding while this important work takes place.”

Planned system downtime – from 8th September:

From the evening of Monday 8th September, the current Sedgemoor system will be unavailable for a minimum of three weeks. During this period:

Online forms – there will be some disruption to online forms. More details will be available on our website nearer the time. Claims for benefits or changes in circumstance will still be available

Customer services will be unable to process changes or claims during this time but will continue to give advice

Housing Benefit customers. Customers will receive a letter with details of their Housing Benefit payments dates. This is just to keep you informed as we will be aligning payment dates across somerset.

Payments online and via the automated telephony line can be made as normal.

Direct debits will also continue as normal. We don’t anticipate having any issues with Direct Debits, but should customers wish to cancel or amend their Direct Debit for the 21 September or 1 October payment, they will need to contact their bank directly.

Bank details: Our Service User Numbers and Mandate References are changing. Look out for more information.

Residents are reminded that the council will never contact them to ask for bank details by phone, email or text message. For the latest updates on the system upgrade, the council’s website will show updates.