Councillor calls for automatic free school meals registration to remove barriers for families

Somerset Council is this week being urged to introduce an automatic ‘opt out’ registration system for Free School Meals in a bid to ensure eligible children receive support without facing paperwork or stigma.

At Wednesday’s Full Council meeting, Councillor Leigh Redman will put forward a motion asking the authority to design a new system that uses existing Council Tax Support and Housing Benefit data to automatically enrol eligible families.

Parents would still be able to opt out if they wished, and the process would be fully compliant with GDPR and data protection rules. Progress would be reported back to the Children and Education Scrutiny Committee.

Somerset’s current approach is entirely opt in, requiring families to complete an application even when the Council already holds the information needed to confirm eligibility. Cllr Redman says this creates unnecessary barriers, leaves some children without support, and reduces Pupil Premium funding available to Somerset schools.

“No child should miss out on support they are entitled to because of paperwork, a lack of awareness, or the stigma that can sometimes be associated with asking for help,” he said. “This motion is about removing barriers and making sure support reaches the children and families who need it most.

“We know that a healthy meal during the school day can make a real difference to a child’s wellbeing, concentration and readiness to learn. At the same time, schools receive additional funding that can be invested in improving outcomes for disadvantaged pupils.

“Importantly, this proposal does not create a new entitlement or expand eligibility. It simply seeks to ensure that children who already qualify for Free School Meals actually receive them.”

Cllr Redman added that the proposal reflects Somerset’s wider ambition to give every child the best possible start in life. He said the Council often speaks about reducing inequalities and supporting families, and that this motion turns those ambitions into practical action.

“Good nutrition matters. Supporting families matters. Helping schools secure the funding they need matters. If we are serious about improving outcomes for children and young people, then we should also be serious about removing unnecessary barriers to support.”

The motion also calls for Somerset Council to work closely with schools, academy trusts and software providers to ensure any new system is effective, lawful and straightforward for families.

“The real question is not why we should help children access support they are already entitled to,” Cllr Redman said. “The real question is why we would knowingly leave barriers in place when we can remove them. This is a practical, proportionate and compassionate proposal that will help families, support schools and improve life chances for Somerset’s children.”