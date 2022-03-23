Burnham-On-Sea’s sparkling seafront fireworks display will return this autumn after town councillors this week gave the event the go-ahead.

Councillors have voted to proceed with the £9,800 costs of holding the display on Sunday November 6th, which will be held on the night before the Burnham-On-Sea Carnival.

Since a high tide will occur at the same time as this year’s fireworks display, a rig of specialised scaffolding will be needed on the jetty to launch the fireworks, adding to the costs, councillors heard.

Cllr Andy Hodge said during this week’s meeting: “There is an increase in costs over last year but that’s the way of the world at the moment. Inflation is taking a hold.”

“I think the fireworks were used to great positive effect last year as we started to come out of Covid when a full carnival could not go ahead. I hope the full carnival will go ahead this year and I propose we proceed with the fireworks.”

Cllr Janet Keen raised concerns about fireworks creating unwanted noise for pets in the area. It was agreed that the Town Council’s event posters will encourage pet owners to be cautioned about the event and to keep pets safe at home.

Cllr Hodge proposed that the council proceed with the event at a cost of £9,800, seconded by Cllr Nick Tolley, and it was unanimously agreed to go ahead with fireworks experts Skyburst.

The costs for this year’s fireworks display are £8,200 with 17% product and transport costs increases; £500 credit towards increased costs in recognition that larger fireworks could not be used in the high winds of 2021; a £200 good client discount; + £2300 for scaffolding and platform (estimated), making a total of £9,800. Large crowds line The Esplanade to watch the Sunday night fireworks display. The show is held on the night before Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, which will be on Monday November 7th. A fireworks display did not go ahead in 2020 but the Burnham fireworks did proceed in 2021, attracting crowds of spectators.