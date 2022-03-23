Burnham-On-Sea fireworks

Burnham-On-Sea’s sparkling seafront fireworks display will return this autumn after town councillors this week gave the event the go-ahead.

Councillors have voted to proceed with the £9,800 costs of holding the display on Sunday November 6th, which will be held on the night before the Burnham-On-Sea Carnival.

Since a high tide will occur at the same time as this year’s fireworks display, a rig of specialised scaffolding will be needed on the jetty to launch the fireworks, adding to the costs, councillors heard.

Cllr Andy Hodge said during this week’s meeting: “There is an increase in costs over last year but that’s the way of the world at the moment. Inflation is taking a hold.”

“I think the fireworks were used to great positive effect last year as we started to come out of Covid when a full carnival could not go ahead. I hope the full carnival will go ahead this year and I propose we proceed with the fireworks.”

Cllr Janet Keen raised concerns about fireworks creating unwanted noise for pets in the area. It was agreed that the Town Council’s event posters will encourage pet owners to be cautioned about the event and to keep pets safe at home.

Cllr Hodge proposed that the council proceed with the event at a cost of £9,800, seconded by Cllr Nick Tolley, and it was unanimously agreed to go ahead with fireworks experts Skyburst.

 

 
