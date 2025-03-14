Councillors object against plan to change use of former Burnham-On-Sea pub

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge town councillors have this week objected against plans by a developer to turn a former town pub into a House of Multiple Occupancy (HMO).

At a meeting of the Town Council’s Planning Applications Committee on Wednesday evening (March 12th), councillors voted unanimously to object to an application to convert the Old Pier Tavern in Burnham’s Pier Street.

As reported here, the plans include the conversion of the ground floor of the former pub into six bedrooms. There would also be communal seating and dining areas. The plans also include an area for retail or restaurant use at the front of the building.

However, councillors have voiced concerns about the plans.

Cllr Peter Clayton said: “It would be a real shame to lose this building as a pub. I object to this. Not enough time has been put into keeping it as a public house or a retail establishment.”

Cllr Barbara Vickers agreed: “It would be a sad loss of a building in a prime location.”

Cllr Paul Wynn: “I think it would be a great shame to change it. It’s a beautiful old building that has been there a very long time.”

The applicant states that while the Old Pier Tavern has planning permission to operate as a pub and takeaway, “a more constant and viable use of the building is necessary.”

The upper two floors of the building are already residential accommodation, and there would be no structural alterations to the site to complete the plans, should they be approved, adds the applicant.

The developer said in a planning statement to Somerset Council that “this proposal will have a positive impact but will also be in keeping with the ideals of the Conservation Area and supply a local housing need.”

The planning application has reference number 11/25/00019 and comments are being welcomed by Somerset Council via its planning portal until March 25th, 2025. The final decision rests with Somerset Council.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported last month that the estate agent had said there has been a “steady flow of interest” from potential purchasers of the property.