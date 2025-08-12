Councillors support new licence application for Old Pier Tavern in Burnham-On-Sea

Town councillors have supported an application for a new premises licence at the Old Pier Tavern in Pier Street, Burnham-On-Sea.

At Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s latest planning applications committee meeting, councillors supported the application from South Indian Cuisine Ltd.

It is seeking to operate from 9am to 11pm Sunday to Thursday, and from 9am to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

If granted, the licence would allow the venue to offer live and recorded music, sell alcohol, and serve late-night refreshments on weekends until 1am.

One councillor at the meeting welcomed the proposal to bring the vacant premises back into commercial use, a year after it closed down in August 2024.

A final decision on the application will be made by Somerset Council and anyone wishing to make a representation must do so in writing to the licensing authority by September 15th. The application can be viewed here.