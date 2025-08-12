18.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Aug 13, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsCouncillors support new licence application for Old Pier Tavern in Burnham-On-Sea
News

Councillors support new licence application for Old Pier Tavern in Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea pub The Old Pier Tavern

Town councillors have supported an application for a new premises licence at the Old Pier Tavern in Pier Street, Burnham-On-Sea.

At Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s latest planning applications committee meeting, councillors supported the application from South Indian Cuisine Ltd.

It is seeking to operate from 9am to 11pm Sunday to Thursday, and from 9am to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

If granted, the licence would allow the venue to offer live and recorded music, sell alcohol, and serve late-night refreshments on weekends until 1am.

One councillor at the meeting welcomed the proposal to bring the vacant premises back into commercial use, a year after it closed down in August 2024.

A final decision on the application will be made by Somerset Council and anyone wishing to make a representation must do so in writing to the licensing authority by September 15th. The application can be viewed here.

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea’s La Vela restaurant nominated for Somerset’s ‘best restaurant’ award

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
18.5 ° C
19.2 °
17.5 °
90 %
1.3kmh
0 %
Wed
23 °
Thu
21 °
Fri
27 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
20 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com