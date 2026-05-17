Council team overseeing Burnham’s M5 roundabout project shortlisted for top national award

The Somerset Council team behind several major road upgrades, including Burnham-On-Sea’s upcoming M5 roundabout overhaul, has been nominated for a major award.

The authority’s major infrastructure programmes group (IPG) has overseen more than £110m of improvements to “strategically significant” highways in Somerset since its creation in 2015.

Over the last decade, the team has – in the council’s own words – “built a strong reputation for delivering complex infrastructure projects on time, on budget, and to exceptional quality”.

The team has been short-listed for the team of the year award at the Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation (CIHT) annual awards, with the winner set to be announced in London later in the year.

The projects delivered by the IPG since its inception include:

The Chelston link road in Wellington (near junction 26 of the M5)

The Colley Lane relief road in Bridgwater, a.k.a. Squibbers Way

The Creech Castle junction in Taunton (where the A358 Toneway meets the A38 to Monkton Heathfield)

The Dunball roundabout upgrade in Bridgwater (near junction 23 of the M5)

Junction 25 of the M5 in Taunton (including the Nexus 25 roundabout)

Councillor Richard Wilkins, portfolio holder for transport and waste services, said: “Being short-listed for this prestigious national award is a testament to the dedication, expertise and collaborative spirit of our IPG.”

“Their consistent track record of delivering high-quality projects that benefit our communities, while maintaining strong cost and programme control, sets a benchmark for infrastructure delivery across the public sector.”

In addition to the continuing traffic signal upgrades across the county, the IPG is turning its attention to the upcoming upgrade of the Edithmead roundabout, which links Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea to junction 22 of the M5 motorway.

Preparatory work on the scheme has already been completed, with the council currently finalising the timing of the work as part of a partnership with North Somerset Council to deliver numerous schemes to cut journey times between the M5 and Bristol Airport.