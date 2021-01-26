Sedgemoor District Council has asked beachgoers to keep away from rusty metal debris and rocks from a former boating lake that has surfaced in the sand on Burnham-On-Sea beach.

A number of sharp objects plus rocks and debris have emerged out of the sand south of Burnham’s jetty, as pictured, following recent high tides.

They are part of the foundations of a stone walkway that once stretched across the beach to the former Burnham Marine Lake, pictured in this old postcard below.

Sedgemoor District Council spokeswoman Claire Faun says: “The debris is more visible this year, which will allow us to judge what materials are still there.”

“A H&S rep is to visit the beach to assess the situation. Once that has been done and we know exactly what we are dealing with, we can then hopefully plan for a longer term solution to avoid the annual re-emergence of the remains of the boating pool. We would ask people to take care for their own safety.”

Marine Lake first opened in 1931 and was used for swimming and boating. It was later removed due to heavy silting and erosion, however debris from the structure continues to re-emerge in the sand every few years.