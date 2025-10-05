Countdown begins to Burnham-On-Sea Carnival with over 70 entries signed up

Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea Carnival is set to make a welcome return on Monday November 3rd with dozens of spectacular entries.

Organisers have said this week that 71 entries are confirmed for the 2025 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, with over 40 sparkling carts set to join the parade. The total number of entries is up from around 65 in the past few years.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Annalee New, Chairman of Highbridge and Burnham Carnival, says: “Excitement is building for the big day – it’s shaping up to be a fantastic year with a great number of entries.”

The parade will start at 7.30pm as usual next to the Tesco roundabout before wending its way along Love Lane, Manor Road, Victoria Street and the High Street, finishing in Marine Drive.

Burnham’s 2025 Carnival Queen Liz Malaiperuman and her Princesses Phoebe Sue McDonnell and Phoebe Couchman with Carnival Prince Rue Weetman, pictured here, were chosen at a special event earlier in May. They will be near the front of the procession.

A key change this year will be that the main road closures in Burnham will come into force at 5pm on Monday evening (3rd November).

That’s an hour earlier than in past years to allow more time for the set up of road barriers and safe viewing areas along the route. The closures will then be in place until after the carnival around 1am.

