Countdown begins to return of Burnham-On-Sea seafront fireworks display

The countdown has begun to the return of Burnham-On-Sea’s grand fireworks display as the event is held for the first time since 2022.

Large crowds are expected along the seafront to watch the display at 6.30pm on Sunday, November 3rd, which is being organised by the Town Council.

Spectators will be able to watch the free 20-minute display from The Esplanade as the colourful fireworks are launched into the sky from the jetty, accompanied by a modern line-up of music.

The spectacular display – which will be launched by fireworks firm Skyburst – is a tradition on the night before Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, which will be held on Monday November 4th.

Sunday’s fireworks display will be free of charge, however spectators will be encouraged to give donations to Burnham Rotary Club’s charity collectors along the seafront.

A Town Council spokesperson said: “As part of the 2024 Carnival Weekend, Burnham and Highbridge Town Council is delighted to once again bring a Grand Firework Display to The Esplanade. The display will be fired by Skyburst – The Firework Company of Bristol, to a musical accompaniment.”

“Everyone is welcome to The Esplanade to view the display. Entry to watch the display is free. The Rotary Club will be collecting donations on the night for local charities. The event is funded by Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Town Council with the support of businesses.”

The fireworks display did not go ahead in 2023 as a mark of respect following the tragedy when Peter Jeffery, 68, went missing in the sea off the jetty days earlier.

The fireworks are weather dependent and for updates, check Burnham-On-Sea.com on the day.