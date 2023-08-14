The countdown is underway to Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council’s first Eco Festival this autumn.

The organisers, pictured, met on Monday to finalise details for the event which is being held on Saturday 30th September in Apex Park from 1-4pm.

Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard says: “The festival will give people a chance to engage in a selection of activities that promote our green philosophy.”

“We will also be celebrating all that the Climate and Ecology Working Group has achieved in the first year of our Climate and Ecology Action Plan.

“The Festival Week will start with family activities such as a Scavenger Hunt and a Family Bumblebee Hunt around local businesses.”

“There will be a beach and street clean on Saturday 23rd September in the morning. In the afternoon Burnham and Weston Solar Energy will be holding a family open afternoon. There will be walks along our beautiful coastline.”

“On Saturday 30th September we will be gathering a large group of people who are working hard in the local community to recycle, reuse, repair and restore nature. Secret World Wildlife Centre will be joining us and giving a talk.”

“Somerset Wildlife Trust will be organising activities for children alongside our volunteers who will be building a bug hotel for Apex Park. Fuse will be organising plastic sculpting and King Alfred’s School will be showcasing their amazing work to achieve distinction when they were awarded the Green Flag Award as an Eco School.”

“Our own groups will be present to promote their work in the towns. This includes the repair Cafes, Plastic free, Growing Group and the more recent Bus Group. We aim to make our environment a better place to live.”