A group of travellers left a playing field in Burnham-On-Sea last night (Saturday) amid legal action from Sedgemoor District Council.

The council was due to head to court on Tuesday (August 2nd) in a bid to move the group of over 30 travellers, who had been pitched up for two weeks at the Cassis Close playing fields.

The caravans, motorhomes and towing vehicles had arrived earlier in July and additional vehicles had since pitched up over the past week, as pictured here.

Sedgemoor District Council spokeswoman Claire Faun said a formal notice to leave had been issued on July 25th and she added: “The earliest court date that Weston Court could give us was Tuesday afternoon, August 2nd.”

Meanwhile, one nearby resident said the traveller presence had “led to a lot of concern by the residents and those trying to use the field.”

“Residents were concerned and frustrated that the new encampment legislation is not being used, we feel let down by many people, but will have to pay for the clean up.”

Several sports groups who use the fields had postponed or cancelled their activities due to the presence. A litter clean-up was launched yesterday evening.