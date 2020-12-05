Covid vaccination locations are to be set up across Somerset with mobile vaccinators available for those who cannot leave their homes.

Formal announcement of the exact locations of Somerset’s vaccination centres is expected shortly – and will include larger county sites such as the Bath and West showground, community locations across Somerset, hospital hubs and via teams of mobile vaccinators.

Somerset County Council and public health staff say their focus is to be on making the vaccine available in a phased way from a number of locations across the county and accessible to all.

“The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has now published its guidance for the priority groups to receive the vaccine,” says a spokesman for the county council.

“These priority groups include care home residents, health and care staff, the elderly and the clinically extremely vulnerable, who will be among the first to receive the vaccination here in Somerset.”

“Stocks are expected to arrive in the County over the coming week, but delivering the Pfizer vaccine is complex. It needs to be stored at very cold temperatures and moved carefully.”

“Somerset County Council and the local NHS are working on a plan to deliver the vaccine safely in line with its storage and will share information with you as soon as it becomes available.”

For more information about the Pfizer vaccination, see MHRA’s statement, watch a short Oxford University video about the safety of the vaccine located here or check out Vaccine Knowledge, a website which provides independent information about how vaccines are tested, licenced and monitored.

Update on Covid-19 in Somerset

Former BBC Points West correspondent Clinton Rogers gives an update on how Covid-19 is affecting Somerset and what you can do to help beat the virus: