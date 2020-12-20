The Covid-19 infection rate has continued to rise across Somerset as the likelihood rises of a third national lockdown in England in the New Year.

Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that the planned relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions allowing families to meet over a five-day period has been scrapped across the UK.

Previously, the Government said up to three families could mix for up to five days over the Christmas period. Now, as a new, more transmittable variant of the Coronavirus spreads, that has been cut to just one day, December 25th.

It comes as the official Government figures on rolling seven-day figures show Sedgemoor has seen 178 new confirmed cases at a rate of 144.5 per 100,000 of population, previously 125.8 on the previous day.

Somerset West and Taunton recorded 207 positive tests for a rate of 133.4 per 100,000, up from 105.1. Mendip saw 158 positive tests for a rate of 136.7, up from 124.6.

There were 236 new confirmed cases in South Somerset, the only district that has seen a slight decrease in its infection rate, down to 140.2 per 100,000 of population from the previous day’s 142.6.