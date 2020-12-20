Coronavirus

The Covid-19 infection rate has continued to rise across Somerset as the likelihood rises of a third national lockdown in England in the New Year.

Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that the planned relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions allowing families to meet over a five-day period has been scrapped across the UK.

Previously, the Government said up to three families could mix for up to five days over the Christmas period. Now, as a new, more transmittable variant of the Coronavirus spreads, that has been cut to just one day, December 25th.

It comes as the official Government figures on rolling seven-day figures show Sedgemoor has seen 178 new confirmed cases at a rate of 144.5 per 100,000 of population, previously 125.8 on the previous day.

Somerset West and Taunton recorded 207 positive tests for a rate of 133.4 per 100,000, up from 105.1. Mendip saw 158 positive tests for a rate of 136.7, up from 124.6.

There were 236 new confirmed cases in South Somerset, the only district that has seen a slight decrease in its infection rate, down to 140.2 per 100,000 of population from the previous day’s 142.6.

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page