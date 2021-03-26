Covid wardens are helping businesses in Somerset get ready to re-open safely in April.

With the gradual easing of lockdown rules over the next few weeks, the four district councils in Somerset – Mendip, Sedgemoor, Somerset West and Taunton and South Somerset – have appointed an additional three Covid wardens, bringing the total number up to five that serve all districts.

They will be on hand across the area to help council staff make sure that residents and businesses are Covid-safe and to offer help and advice and to help businesses to re-open in a safe manner for shoppers, their staff and customers.

A spokesman says: “The wardens will be issued with the latest technology to help focus on the areas that need additional help and to keep in touch with other council staff. “

“The wardens are recognisable via their pale blue waterproof coats with COVID Warden clearly marked on the back and will carry masks and sanitizers to hand out if necessary.”

“The new, public-facing wardens will complement staff in the district councils already specifically tasked with Covid-safety duties.”

“Working behind the scenes, these teams are dedicated to keeping up with the latest Covid-19 related guidance, legislation and working practices, as well as responding to queries from businesses and members of the public across the district, providing advice and guidance in relation to pandemic related guidance and legislation including the Business and Planning Act 2020 and the most up to date version of the Health Protection Regulations.”