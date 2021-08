Highbridge’s Southwell Gardens is set to host a fundraising fete and craft fair today (Saturday, August 28th).

Taking place from 10am-2pm, the event will include over 20 craft stalls, refreshments, a tombola, plus bric-a-brac and book stalls.

The event will be raising funds for Highbridge War Memorial Trust, which oversees the Southwell gardens and community hall.

Anyone looking to add a stall at the event should contact Kerrys Cards in Market Street to book in.