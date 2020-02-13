A new art and craft shop in Highbridge town centre that also offers creative workshops has become an instant success since it opened last November.

‘Create You’ is proving a hit in Highbridge’s Market Street, pictured here. It prides itself on bringing something new to the area with the aim of helping local people “combat social isolation, grow in confidence and make new friends.”

Mandy Baker says: “Create You are now firmly established in their new premises at 15 Market Street, Highbridge, and are pleased to be thriving, with many classes having taken place and many more groups planned for this spring.”

“We are still following our ethos of art for the community and as therapy, a valuable ‘time out’ in our increasingly hectic society for adults, a coming together of people sharing a fun and sometimes new experience.”

“We also believe it’s a valuable time for children, time for children to be away from screens and hands on with art and craft activities whilst interacting with their peers.”

“This is why we are busy establishing groups and courses appealing to everybody; men, women and children alike! We are very fortunate to be able to draw on a wealth of local experienced and qualified talent to offer a very wide range of creative activities.”

“We have sessions planned for half term, including two Magical Nature workshops, on Thursday 20th February, and Children’s Beading on Friday 21st.”

“We are excited to announce two new groups, a weekly group for home educated children starting on Tuesday February 25th, running from 10am – 12 noon, every week from 5th March we will be running weekly Art for Autism group, and of course carers are welcome, too!. These are in addition to our established groups.”

For children, we have Creative Kids on Monday evenings and Young Artists on Wednesday evenings.

“For adults, we have a wide selection of courses and workshops already running and new offerings will include an 8 week practical course, Introduction to Art, a full day Embroidery Workshop, pyrography (decorative wood burning) sessions, a digital art course, printing, felting, creative writing, the lists goes on! We also welcome suggestions, so if there’s something you always fancied trying your hand at, let us know, and we’ll see what we can rustle up!”

“We are also planning to offer team building creative activity days for businesses and beading activities for hen groups – making something to wear at your very own wedding! It doesn’t come more special and personal than that!”

“To keep up with our activities, see our Facebook page and you are more than welcome to drop in on us at Market Street in Highbridge.”