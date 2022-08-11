A lady has been rescued from a muddy river estuary near to a holiday park in Brean.

Fire, ambulance and Coastguard crews were called to Diamond Farm holiday park on Wednesday morning (August 10th) to reports of a person in the River Axe.

“While on holiday, a lady had been walking along the water’s edge when she fell in and injured her shoulder,” said a Burnham Coastguard spokesman.

“As the River Axe is inland, the fire service were tasked. Once we arrived, the fire service and ambulance team were already making good progress in extracting and treating the lady.”

“Our team were happy to provide a safety cover for persons working next to the river while the extraction took place and once everyone was safe and away from the water’s edge we were able to stand down and return to station. The lady is wished a speedy recovery.”

Pictured: The incident scene in Brean this week (Burnham Coastguards)