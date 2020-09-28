A cricket club in a village near Burnham-On-Sea has been ‘bowled over’ by a major funding boost this week.

Mark Cricket Club has been awarded £20,000 from National Grid, which it will use to start developing the club’s new ground and pavilion.

Since 2018, National Grid has awarded £391,765 to 24 local groups along the 57km Hinkley Point Connection route running across Somerset.

The local cricket club has benefited from the latest round of the company’s Community Grant Scheme.

Club Chairman Tim Moxey told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’re delighted that National Grid has recognised the club’s contribution to the local community in this way.”

“We’ll now be able to press on with our plans to broaden the range of cricketing opportunities available to the local community and the surrounding villages.”

James Goode, Hinkley Connection Project Director, adds: “The Community Grant scheme is one of the ways National Grid is supporting the communities and local people in which we work. We want to ensure our project leaves a legacy for local people and we are delighted to be able to support local projects like these.”

Projects can be awarded up to £20,000 and more details are available here.