A local cricket club near Burnham-On-Sea has received an £8,500 funding boost for new equipment.

East Huntspill Cricket Club has been awarded the funding by the Valencia Community Fund, which was previously known as Viridor Credits.

The grant boost has enabled the club to buy and install four large new sight screens around the ground to help play during matches and improve the club’s facilities.

“We are delighted with this generous grant from the group, who have also previously helped us with funding for covers and an electronic scoreboard,” says Keiron Stamp, club secretary, pictured with club chairman Kathryn Cooke.

“Our thanks also go to Matthew Edwards, club captain, for for all his work in the grant which is greatly appreciated.”

The club has grown from a shed with a water tap and a field to a fully equipped ground with a clubhouse, bar and modern facilities.

It now has around 50 members with two main teams in West Somerset cricket divisions 2 and 4 and two junior teams.