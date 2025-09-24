7.8 C
Thu Sep 25, 2025
Cricket legend Matthew Hoggard to headline Mark Cricket Club’s presentation evening

Mark Cricket Club is set to bowl over fans and community members alike with a special Presentation Evening featuring former England fast bowler Matthew Hoggard.

The event will take place on Saturday 18th October at Mark Village Hall in Vole Road, and promises a great night of celebration.

The evening will honour the club’s achievements throughout the 2025 season, with awards, reflections, and a chance to toast the players, volunteers, and supporters who make Mark Cricket Club thrive.

Matthew Hoggard Hoggard, known for his pivotal role in England’s 2005 Ashes victory and his stints with Yorkshire and Leicestershire, will share insights from his illustrious career and present awards to this year’s standout performers.

Guests can enjoy a well-stocked bar and a delicious buffet throughout the evening, making it a perfect social occasion for cricket lovers and locals alike.️ Tickets & Booking Tickets are priced at £17.50 and are expected to sell quickly. To secure your spot contact markcricketclub@mail.com or text: 07467 149290.

 

