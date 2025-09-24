Crime figures show small fall across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, say police

Burnham-On-Sea Police have reported a drop in overall crime across Burnham and Highbridge in an update to town councillors this week.

602 crimes were recorded over the past three months – down from 635 in the previous quarter, Acting Sergeant Daryl Screech told councillors at their latest meeting.

He confirmed: “The general crime trend in Burnham and Highbridge has dropped, which is great to see.”

The largest category is ‘violence against persons’ with 252 cases, though Sgt Screech noted this includes incidents such as harassment and neighbour disputes.

Sergeant Daryl Screech, pictured at this week’s council meeting, said other figures for Burnham and Highbridge include 103 thefts, 78 public order offences, 50 criminal damage reports, 19 crimes against society, 16 vehicle offences and 12 burglaries.

Anti-social behaviour has seen a slight rise, with 336 cases reported – up from 330 in the previous quarter. Tackling this remains a priority for the local beat team.

Traveller encampments were also discussed, with 10 unauthorised sites recorded in Burnham and Highbridge this year. Two groups stayed for 12 and 14 days respectively, while others averaged 3.8 days. Across Somerset West, there have been 50 encampments this year, compared to just 12 in Somerset East.

Councillors raised concerns about the violence figures and requested a more detailed breakdown. They also asked how shopkeepers could be better supported in reporting thefts.

Police staffing levels were also addressed, with four officers currently on the Burnham beat team and recruitment underway for an additional PC.