Crowds of people flocked to the Bridgwater Classic and Vintage Club’s annual classic car show at Beachside Holiday Park in Brean on Sunday, September 12th.

The popular event, returning after a year’s break due to the pandemic, was held to raise funds for Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance.

“We had over 100 classic and other interesting cars booked in,” said organiser Larry Knights.

“We had a brilliant turnout in the sunshine and thanked everyone who came along and supported us and our amazing charity, the air ambulance who do such a great job.”

The Mangled Wurzels also led the outdoor entertainment, playing well-known tunes including Combine Harvester and Blackbird. There was also a hog roast and raffle to raise further funds.