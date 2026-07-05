HomeNewsPHOTOS: Crowds flock to Burnham’s Manor Gardens for Picnic in the Park
News

PHOTOS: Crowds flock to Burnham’s Manor Gardens for Picnic in the Park

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s popular Picnic in the Park returned to the Manor Gardens on Sunday 5th July, drawing a large crowd for an afternoon of free live music in warm sunshine.

The event featured a full programme of musical acts, including Six Machine, Smoking Guns, The Blues Café Orchestra, Emanim and Graham McPherson.

Organisers from Burnham’s Cultural Arts Development Society (CADS) thanked all those who attended.

Families brought their own picnics and relaxed in the gardens while enjoying the performances. Alongside the music, there were stalls, crafts, jewellery, a Kidzone area, refreshments and a raffle. Photos: Mike Lang. 

Previous article
Berrow School invites community to Open Day following glowing Ofsted report
Next article
Highbridge teenager crowned UK’s top junior angler after golden week for England

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Yoga by Nature

TL Web Design

TL Tutoring

Refinishing Solutions

Wendy’s Microblading Studio

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
16.4 ° C
17.5 °
16.1 °
91%
3.6m/s
99%
Mon
23 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
25 °
Thu
28 °
Fri
20 °