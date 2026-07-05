PHOTOS: Crowds flock to Burnham’s Manor Gardens for Picnic in the Park

Burnham-On-Sea’s popular Picnic in the Park returned to the Manor Gardens on Sunday 5th July, drawing a large crowd for an afternoon of free live music in warm sunshine.

The event featured a full programme of musical acts, including Six Machine, Smoking Guns, The Blues Café Orchestra, Emanim and Graham McPherson.

Organisers from Burnham’s Cultural Arts Development Society (CADS) thanked all those who attended.

Families brought their own picnics and relaxed in the gardens while enjoying the performances. Alongside the music, there were stalls, crafts, jewellery, a Kidzone area, refreshments and a raffle. Photos: Mike Lang.