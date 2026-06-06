Crowds turn out for Burnham-On-Sea Classic and Vintage Vehicles Display despite wet weather

Burnham-On-Sea’s annual Classic and Vintage Vehicle Display brought colour and nostalgia to the town centre on Saturday (June 6th), drawing steady crowds throughout the day despite blustery showers.

Around 120 vehicles spanning the decades lined Burnham High Street and Victoria Street for the popular event, organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade with support from Bridgwater Classic and Vintage Club.

Alongside much‑loved vintage cars, visitors were treated to electric vehicles and commercials.

A Chamber of Trade spokesman said the turnout had exceeded expectations given the weather. “It was a hugely successful day despite the showers, boosting footfall in the town centre, and we had positive feedback from many traders.

“Our thanks go to everyone who supported this popular annual event, and special thanks go to Bridgwater Classic and Vintage Club, plus the wonderful volunteers, and Highbridge and Burnham Carnival for their work with road closures.”

Burnham’s Mayor, Cllr Mike Facey, who judged the entries, told Burnham‑On‑Sea.com: “It was great to see crowds of people in the centre of Burnham enjoying this popular event.”

”My thanks go to Burnham Chamber of Trade and Bridgwater Classic and Vintage Club for holding the event. It was wonderful to see the town centre busy with many people enjoying the day despite the weather.”

The Mayor’s Choice trophy was awarded to Steve and Patricia Creed for their beautifully presented 1966 Jaguar Mk2 3.4, pictured above. The couple, regular supporters of the show, said they were delighted: “It was a really great day in spite of the weather, which wasn’t the best.”

“We loved chatting to passers‑by and seeing lots of photos taken of the car. Thanks go to everyone who organised this event and the Mayor for choosing us!”