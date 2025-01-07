Cupcake decorating afternoon coming to Burnham-On-Sea’ Princess Theatre this month

A cupcake decorating event is coming to Burnham-On-Sea’ Princess Theatre this month.

A spokesperson says: “As part of our Seniors events in association with the Hinkley Point Community Fund, we invite you to release your creativity and satisfy your sweet tooth at our Cupcake Decorating Demonstration with Kerry from Angels Kitchen on Wednesday 15th January at 2.30pm.”

“We are incredibly excited to be welcoming Kerry Hemms from Angels Kitchen to The Princess Theatre for a cupcake decorating demonstration.”

Perhaps best known for being one of the creative team behind the award winning ‘Podrick Gump’, as reported here, Kerry will teach key skills to create beautifully decorated cupcakes.

“You’ll then have the chance to have a go yourselves. Cakes and materials will be provided and you will be able to take your creations home! Perfect for gifting or just to keep to yourself.”

The event will be held on Wednesday 15th January at 2:30pm with tickets for Over 65s priced at £7.50. Under 65s are £15.00. See more here.