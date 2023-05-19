Burnham-On-Sea bus users will be able to take advantage of cut-price bus tickets for longer after the sheme was this week extended.

Bus users in Somerset can now travel on most routes in the county for just £2 until October 31st.

It was due to finish on 30th June, having been extended from the end of March.

The major fare cut is part of a national initiative funded by the Government aimed at boosting bus use while helping passengers to save money.

Now, thanks to further funding, it will continue for another four months and from 1st November fares for single journeys in the county will be capped at £2.50.

It is welcome news for local people as the cost of living crisis continues to bite, fuelled in part by high petrol and diesel prices.

The £2 single fare is available from all participating operators. The initiative will apply to the majority of routes in Somerset until 31st October. You can check here Bus it – You know it makes sense (somerset.gov.uk) to see which operators are currently involved in the scheme.

It’s worth remembering that the initiative applies to cross-county services, which means for example you can travel from Street to Bristol for just £2.

Somerset Council and the Somerset Bus Partnership have launched the ‘Bus It’ campaign to encourage more people to use bus services at a time when some routes are under threat due to lack of use. It’s hoped the extended £2 fare will provide a continuing boost to patronage and support these aims.Councillor Mike Rigby, Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Transport and Digital said: “In order to protect bus services in Somerset more people need to use them. We know the £2 has been instrumental in boosting numbers, so it’s great news that it’s being extended until the autumn, and then only rising to £2.50 for the next year after that.”

“We saw the benefit that the £2 fare cap brought in both increased usage and assisting family budgets. That’s why I wrote to the Secretary of State last month, requesting that he extend this very successful initiative. I’m very pleased that he’s now done just that.”

“If we’re going to make bus travel attractive we have to start with making fares attractive. Getting on the bus supports our climate change objectives, it could well save you money, and it’s the best way to help preserve bus routes.”

Since the introduction of the £2 fare cap along with other initiatives in Somerset there’s been nearly a 15 per cent increase in bus usage across the county.

Visit Bus it – You know it makes sense to find out about ticket deals and calculate how much you could save.