A Somerset charity fundraiser is set to pedal 650 miles around the county in May, finishing in Burnham-On-Sea.

Steve Atkinson , a long-serving mentor with PROMISEworks, plans to cycle around the boundary of the county in May.

His aim is to raise funds and awareness for PROMISEworks, which offers mentoring services to disadvantaged children across the county.

Steve, 68, will set off from St Mary’s Church in Cannington at 11am on Sunday May 21st and will finish at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church on Sunday June 4th at 10am.

He will also be meeting up with mentors and mentees in the major towns and spreading the word about the work that they do. Anyone can join if they wish to.

For several years Steve has done annual long-distance cycle rides including one from Somerset to his original home city of York; and Land’s End to John O’Groats.

However, he has also raised over £6,500, through donations, for charities including the homeless, MIND, the British Heart Foundation and now PROMISEworks.

Steve says: “I am really excited about this next Charity Cycle Ride. Not only will I be doing what I enjoy most, but I will be raising money and involving an organisation close to my heart.”

Mentors make a huge difference to the lives of vulnerable young people and if you wish to donate, see https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/steve-atkinson9