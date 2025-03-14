Daisy is loving life back in family home after being stolen from owners eight years ago

The delighted owners of a beloved family dog that was emotionally reunited with her delighted owners last month after being stolen from their Norfolk garden in 2017 and found in Weston before being taken to the Brent Knoll RSPCA animal centre near Burnham-On-Sea is settling in well.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that Daisy was reunited with her family after she was stolen from their Norfolk garden in 2017.

She has settled into her old lifestyle and “has filled a big void in our hearts,” according to her owners this week.

Rita (80) and Philip Potter (88), the elderly labrador’s owners, could not contain their emotions when the RSPCA returned Daisy back to them on February 6th, at their home in Old Buckenham, after they spent eight years searching and praying for her safe return.

Since her homecoming, Daisy has undergone veterinary treatment including operations on her enlarged mammary glands, a cyst on her eye and cysts in her neck.

She is now recovering well and remembers her doting owners, her old routine and her love of belly rubs in the garden.

Rita told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Daisy coming back home has filled a huge void in our hearts and I just can’t believe we have her with us again – it really is a miracle.”

“We even get up in the night to check she is ok and still with us – she is so still and quiet we sometimes worry she has stopped breathing, but I think she just sleeps so well as she feels safe and secure and loved again.”

“She is fascinated with the grass, I think wherever she had been kept it was void of grass and she loves rolling around on it and having a belly rub.”

“In so many ways it is like she has never been away and she remembers her home and her comforts and she likes to snuggle up with me for cuddles or enjoys sunning herself in the garden.”

“On her first few days home she was forgetting her age and thought she could run around the garden like she used to, so we have to keep her on the lead now especially until she recovers from her operations. She had a number of issues relating to her age and as she was used for breeding – which is why we believe she was stolen – none of which had been treated.”

“She seems to be getting around much better without the masses which were hanging down and must have caused her discomfort.”

Daisy was reunited with her family – in a moment caught on a heart-warming video (below) – after she was discovered by RSPCA Inspector Kim Walters during routine investigations in Weston-Super-Mare on February 2. She came across Daisy and was concerned about her condition as she could see she had a number of untreated mammary masses.

Her then owner told the inspector that he had only had Daisy for a few years and said he could not take her for the vet treatment she needed so he agreed to sign her over into the care of the animal welfare charity.

Kim rushed Daisy to a vet’s and a scan for a microchip revealed she was stolen and had the up to date contact details for Rita and Philip. The whole story unfolded of how she had been taken and the couple had been desperate for her return and never gave up hope.

It was in November 2017 when Daisy’s callous theft made news headlines – after witnesses saw her taken from her garden by suspected back-yard breeders who bundled her into a truck parked outside their home which then sped off.

The couple reported the matter to the police but the vehicle – which is believed to have had false number plates – could not be traced.

Undeterred and desperate to have their beloved dog returned the couple took part in a number of press and social media appeals to try to locate her with support from actor Tom Hardy who shared their post (pictured right when she went missing).

They also set up a petition which gained 100,000 signatures urging the Government to do more to tackle pet theft – a law which was introduced with the Pet Abduction Bill in 2024 making it a specific offence for people to steal a dog or cat when before they were treated the same as possessions such as a mobile phone.

The years went by and there had been no sightings of Daisy until out-of-the-blue last month they were given the news they had been praying for – that Daisy had been found alive at the grand old age of 13.

After being rescued, Kim took Daisy into the care of the RSPCA North Somerset Branch, Brent Knoll Animal Centre where she had further vet examinations and was in need of a bath and grooming.

She was also given a lot of TLC which she lapped up with her tail wagging constantly until arrangements were made by Andy Cook, behavioural welfare adviser at the branch, for Daisy to be returned to the couple via a four-hour journey.

Both Rita and Philip struggled to hold back tears during the emotional reunion with other family members as Daisy wagged her tail furiously and her eyes widened as she sniffed around and recognised her loving owners and her former home.

Rita, with tears in her eyes, adds: “Daisy you are home” as she cuddled the labrador who showed her emotion by nuzzling into Rita and wagging her tail at all the relatives who had gathered for the reunion.”

The couple told how they “never gave up hope on her being found one day” but knowing she was aged 13 years old they did begin to wonder if she had passed away and they would never find out what happened to her.

Rita said: “Not knowing if she was safe or if she was loved was awful for us and we did everything we could to find her including big appeals on social media which went across the world.”

“We kept a photograph on the mantlepiece and would look at it every day thinking of her and where she might be. So it is an absolute dream come true that the RSPCA found her and returned her to us – where she belongs – we are so, so grateful.”

“The whole family was so excited to hear the news that my grandchildren went to buy her toys and treats and they are all lavishing lots of attention on her now. Everyone who meets her loves her. She is adorable and she is the same lovely girl we had before.”

The RSPCA believe Daisy was stolen to be used for backyard breeding and will have endured a hard life and as her fur was so dirty it was clear she had not been groomed for many years.

Kim, who found Daisy (pictured right with Andy Cook at the RSPCA branch), said: “I was thrilled when I found out she had such fantastic owners who were keen to get her back home and lavish her with love and am so pleased she is doing so well and has settled back into a loving life she truly deserves.”

The recent veterinary treatment for Daisy was funded by generous donations from well-wishers and the couple have said money left over will be donated to the RSPCA branch who helped her.

The RSPCA said Daisy’s amazing story shows the importance of having pets microchipped so if they are stolen or lost they can be reunited with their owners like in this case. It also highlights the issues of unscrupulous puppy dealers and the charity urges anyone thinking of buying a dog to consider adopting from a rescue centre.

An RSPCA spokesman said: “We’re currently in the midst of an animal welfare crisis with rescue centres overflowing and dogs of all ages and breeds waiting for loving new homes.”

“The RSPCA would like to see better enforcement of licensing regulations of puppy breeders and sellers to ensure dogs are being bred with their health and welfare as a priority. For more advice on buying a puppy, use The Puppy Contract.”

The person who stole Daisy has not been traced and anyone with first-hand information can call the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.

The North Somerset branch is part of the RSPCA family but is funded independently and relied on public support – you can find out how you can help them here and you can see more about their work here.