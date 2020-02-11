Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are this week being invited to step back in time to the dark days of the Cold War by North Sedgemoor Local History Group.

Oliver Hulme will be giving a talk to the group about how the Cold War affected Somerset and the area around it.

The talk covers everything from the route of the M4 to Mi5 safe houses on Exmoor, underground shelters, mysterious pipelines, and how the people of Somerset might have coped with a nuclear strike in the West.

Oliver told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I’ve been fascinated by redundant military and civil defence sites since I was a teenager, and only recently has information about the way the country prepared for an attack come out.”

“While Somerset is the focus of the talk, I also wander into neighbouring counties, on the grounds that nuclear fallout isn’t a respecter of county council boundaries.”

The talk will be given in the Lecture Theatre at Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy at 7pm this Wednesday, February 12th. Visitors are welcome at a charge of £2.

