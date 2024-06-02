Date of Highbridge by-election announced for vacant town council seat

A by-election is to take place next month to elect a town councillor for a vacant seat in Highbridge.

The by-election will be held on Thursday 4th July, the same day as the General Election.

The vacancy on Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has arisen after the resignation of James Warren earlier this year, as reported here.

Residents wishing to stand for the seat should note that nomination papers must be delivered to the Returning Officer at Electoral Services, Bridgwater House, King Square, Bridgwater, Somerset, TA6 3AR between 10.00am and 12.30pm and 1.30pm and 4.00pm on any working day from Friday 31st May 2024 but no later than 4pm on Friday 7 June 2024. Nomination papers can be obtained from the offices of the Returning Officer above.

If any election is contested, the poll will take place on Thursday 4 July 2024. Applications to register to vote must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by 12 midnight on Tuesday, 18 June 2024.

Applications can be made online: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Applications, amendments or cancellations of postal votes must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at Electoral Services, Bridgwater House, King Square, Bridgwater, Somerset, TA6 3AR by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 19 June 2024.

Applications for a Voter Authority Certificate or an Anonymous Elector’s Document valid for this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by 5 p.m. on Wednesday 26 June 2024.

Applications for a Voter Authority Certificate can be made online: https://www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate.

Applications to vote by proxy at this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at Electoral Services, Bridgwater House, King Square, Bridgwater, Somerset, TA6 3AR by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 26 June 2024.

Applications to vote by emergency proxy at this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at Electoral Services, Bridgwater House, King Square, Bridgwater, Somerset, TA6 3AR by 5 p.m. on Thursday, 4 July 2024.