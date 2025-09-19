Date revealed for start of A38 upgrades and M5 Burnham-On-Sea roundabout overhaul

Along with these improvements, bus stops and walking and cycling facilities will be improved at various locations along the route.

At a full council meeting held in Weston-super-Mare on Tuesday evening (September 16), North Somerset Council laid out the timescale for submitting the final business case to the government, and provided an intended start date for all the roadworks.

The final business case is expected to be submitted to the DfT in December, with a decision being expected by the end of March 2026.

The respective councils would formally add the improvement schemes (and by extension the government grant) to their capital programmes by May 2026, allowing work to begin in June 2026 – with an expected completion by the summer of 2027.

Neither council has indicated at this stage whether multiple schemes will be carried out simultaneously, or how the work will otherwise be staggered to reduce congestion.

Rebecca Kinnersley-Fowler, North Somerset Council’s project manager for projects and property, said in her written report: “The current capital programme has a combined authority scheme funding allocation of £30,954,615.”

“All works associated with the Downside Road [Lulsgate Bottom] improvements will be funded via local contributions from Bristol Airport, linked to their 12 million passengers per year expansion planning permission.”

Of the almost £31m allocated for the A38 improvements, nearly £2.9m has already been spent in part or in full on creating the outline and full business cases.

Of the remainder, nearly £24.7m will come from the DfT grant – with North Somerset Council’s six schemes receiving just over £16m and Somerset Council receiving around £8.6m for its four schemes – with the bulk of the latter going towards the Edithmead roundabout upgrade.

Around £2.2m will be provided by housing developments within the North Somerset area, with the remaining £1.2m coming from Somerset Council, either through developer contributions, external borrowing or other government grants.

The Barrow Street junction upgrade will be carried out separately as part of North Somerset Council’s bus services improvement plan (BSIP), which is subject to separate DfT funding.

North Somerset Council has already appointed Octavius to undertake the design and build of its five projects, while Somerset Council has yet to appoint its own contractor.

When Somerset Council appointed Centregreat to deliver improvements to the Dunball roundabout in August 2024, the contract was laid out in such a fashion that it could be extended to include the Edithmead upgrade and other improvements, to save taxpayers time and money on future procurement.

Somerset Council did not dispute the intended start date of the roadworks, but said that the actual dates would depend on how soon the government could approve the final business case.

A spokesperson said: “We are producing the final business case jointly with North Somerset Council. As with the outline business case, North Somerset are the authority leading the bid as about two thirds of the funding will be spent on projects in their area.”

“We are working to the same submission and delivery dates as North Somerset. Once submitted, any timeline will depend upon approvals from central government.”