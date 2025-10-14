12.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Oct 16, 2025
News

Daytime road closure planned for Stoddens Road in Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A busy stretch of road in Burnham-On-Sea is set to close for daytime roadworks later this month.

Stoddens Road will be shut between Southern Lea Road and Stoneleigh Close from Monday 20th October 2025 for three days.

The closure will be in place daily from 9:30am to 3:30pm to allow Openreach to carry out essential works.

A diversion route will be clearly signposted during the closure period to help motorists navigate around the affected area.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys while the works are underway.

Town Council awards £13,722 in community grants to Burnham and Highbridge groups
Vintage Hornby Train Show returning to Highbridge this November

