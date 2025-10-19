12.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Oct 20, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsDaytime road closures in place this week for Stoddens Road in Burnham-On-Sea
News

Daytime road closures in place this week for Stoddens Road in Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A busy stretch of road in Burnham-On-Sea is set to close for daytime roadworks this week.

Stoddens Road will be shut between Southern Lea Road and Stoneleigh Close from Monday 20th October 2025 for three days.

The closure will be in place daily from 9:30am to 3:30pm to allow Openreach to carry out essential works.

A diversion route will be clearly signposted during the closure period to help motorists navigate around the affected area.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys while the works are underway.

Previous article
Berrow Garage reopens under new ownership of Burnham-On-Sea couple
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox’s column: Business support, mental health, regeneration

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
light rain
12.8 ° C
14.4 °
12.8 °
94 %
1.3kmh
98 %
Mon
14 °
Tue
14 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
12 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com