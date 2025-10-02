Deadline for Burnham and Highbridge parents to apply for secondary school places

Parents and carers across the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are being asked to submit their secondary school applications for children starting Year 7 in September 2026, with the national deadline fast approaching on 31st October 2025.

Somerset Council is encouraging families to apply online and on time to avoid disappointment. School place offers will then be made on National Offer Day, 2nd March 2026.

The council’s website provides a full directory of schools, catchment areas, and admissions policies to help guide parents through the process: somerset.gov.uk.

Families who may require school transport are being advised to carefully consider their school preferences. If a child is placed at a school that is neither their catchment nor nearest school — and is beyond statutory walking distance — parents will be responsible for arranging travel.

Applications for home-to-school travel assistance should be submitted early to ensure transport is in place for the start of term. Full details are available at school travel assistance.

Somerset Council has also issued a warning about upcoming changes to school transport regulations. From August 2026, vehicles selling even one Pay Seat must comply with Public Service Vehicle Accessibility Regulations (PSVAR). Many contracted vehicles currently do not meet these standards, meaning fewer Pay Seats will be available — particularly affecting families in rural areas.

Parents and carers are advised to read the Secondary Admissions Guide before making an application. The guide can be accessed here: www.somerset.gov.uk/children-families-and-education/applying-for-school/starting-at-a-secondary-or-upper-school-in-september/

Find out more about school travel options and policies here: www.somerset.gov.uk/children-families-and-education/apply-for-school-travel-assistance/

For questions and queries email: schooladmissions@somerset.gov.uk

Those who don’t have online access can telephone the Somerset Council customer contact number on 0300 123 2224.