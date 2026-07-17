Dedicated Berrow villager praised for 25 years of fundraising for village hall

A Berrow resident has this week been praised for a quarter of a century of tireless fundraising that has helped transform facilities at the village hall.

Andrea Johnson has spent the last 25 years organising the annual Berrow village calendar, with every penny raised going directly to the hall.

Alongside the calendar project, Andrea has recently taken on a new recycling initiative, collecting tin cans and encouraging others in the community to join her efforts — including Forte and the village hall itself.

Chair of Trustees David Stickels said Andrea’s work has made a remarkable difference over the years.

David adds her fundraising has paid for new blinds, contributed towards solar panels, helped fund staging in the hall, and most recently enabled the purchase of 30 new chairs to replace worn-out ones.

He added that the Trustees “want to say how grateful we are and thank her for her continued support,” noting that Andrea is already aiming to raise funds to replace even more chairs.

Andrea is pictured with the new chairs alongside David Stickels, marking another milestone in her long-running support for the hall and the wider Berrow community.