There were delays on the M5 southbound between Weston and Burnham-On-Sea on Wednesday evening (June 30th) following a crash and a “significant” oil spill.

Highways England said two lanes were coned off while a “significant oil spillage” following the collision was removed, as pictured here.

A spokesman said: “We dealt with a road traffic collision – the affected vehicles were moved to the hard shoulder, however there was a significant oil spillage in the carriageway. Lanes 2 and 3 were shut.”

Tailbacks of traffic developed for around two hours until the M5 fully re-opened.

 

 
