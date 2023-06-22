An award-winning, not-for-profit dementia day care service is looking for more people to host small groups in their homes in Burnham-On-Sea, to meet growing demand in the area.

Just as a childminder opens up their home,The Filo Project’s innovative model sees carefully-selected hosts welcoming into their homes small groups of older people with early to moderate dementia, many of whom are socially isolated.

The service is well-established in the South West of England and since its formation in 2014 has supported around 3000 people with dementia.

The Filo Project now urgently needs more hosts to meet demand in the Burnham area.

A Filo day feels like a fun day out with friends: hosts collect small groups of clients and drive them to their home for a shared, joyful day and home-cooked lunch. The day is not prescriptive and activities flex to each group’s interests and abilities, such as baking, jigsaws, singing or crafting.

The more intimate setting allows clients to grow in confidence, make friends and reduce their risk of physical and mental health issues associated with isolation. Meanwhile, family carers benefit from regular, extended respite from the challenges of looking after a loved one with dementia.

Current host Natalie Knight says: “I love opening up my home to welcome groups from The Filo Project. My background is in administration but I’ve nursed many family members through ill health, including dementia, and would consider myself as having a very caring nature.”

“Hosting with Filo is unique and different to other caring roles as you really get to know each client and feel valued. I get to spend quality, unrushed time supporting them through their journey with dementia and in renewing old hobbies and interests in a relaxed and comforting environment.”

“Every day is genuinely different and I take each day as it comes. What we do depends on the individual interests of the group members. Sometimes it’s dancing, other times we’re a book group, do craft or garden and sow seeds. Each day is varied and I love seeing the friendships grow.”

Libby Price, The Filo Project co-founder and CEO, adds: “This could be perfect for you if you want to work from home but don’t want to be stuck on a computer all day, or perhaps work in care already but feel undervalued.”

“Filo hosts come from all walks of life. We have people with backgrounds in teaching, nursing, the creative industries and hospitality. It’s more important to have an understanding and enjoyment of people, to be open minded and to have a caring nature than previous care experience, as we provide full training.”

“We’re looking for people who are friendly, creative, curious and enjoy socialising with older people. Hosting can be physically and emotionally challenging but incredibly rewarding.”

Across the UK there are a record number of vacancies in the social care workforce, in part because caring isn’t acknowledged or remunerated in line with its importance and value.

The Filo Project is proud of the strong support it provides staff, and hosts receive a regular, above-market wage and travel costs. Unlike other care providers, Filo hosts are paid per day not per client, so if clients are unable to attend a session, hosts don’t miss out on their income.

Hosts need a largely step-free home with a downstairs toilet and 5-door car to transport clients. They

are paid £100-£125 per day plus allowances and expenses

work in their own home

welcome four clients a day

work between 8 and 16 hours per week, 9 am to 5pm

are given training in First Aid, Moving and Handling, Dementia, Food Hygiene, Safeguarding, Infection Control and Data Protection

are part of a team of hosts, supported by a dedicated area coordinator

If you are interested in becoming a host or to find out more about The Filo Project visit www.thefiloproject.co.uk or call 0333 939 8225.