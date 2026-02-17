Dementia UK clinic to be held at Burnham‑On‑Sea’s Nationwide branch in March

A free Dementia UK clinic will be held at the Nationwide Building Society branch in Burnham‑On‑Sea on March 12th, offering specialist support for anyone affected by dementia.

The branch will host an Admiral Nurse for the day as part of Nationwide’s national partnership with Dementia UK, which funds a team of specialist nurses across the country. The service is open to everyone in the community — not just Nationwide customers.

A spokesperson for the branch said they are “thrilled” to be able to offer the clinic locally, adding that staff will be on hand to chat to anyone who would like to know more about the service.

Admiral Nurses provide tailored advice and emotional support to families living with dementia. Appointments last around 45 minutes and take place in a quiet, private space inside the branch. Visitors can discuss a wide range of topics, including getting a diagnosis, understanding symptoms, coping with changes in behaviour, practical tips for carers, choosing residential care, and emotional wellbeing.

No diagnosis is required to attend, and carers or family members are welcome to join appointments.

Organisers say the aim is to ensure people leave with practical next steps and someone they can turn to for ongoing support.