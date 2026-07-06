Demolition of historic former Burnham convent and school underway to make way for new 70-bed care home

Demolition work is underway this week on a historic former convent in Burnham-On-Sea as builders clear the site to make way for a modern new care home.

The former Priory Court Care Home in Oxford Street, which shut down in 2022, is being replaced by a modern 70-bed care home. The site was formerly Burnham’s La Retraite convent and school for many decades.

Several of the larger parts of the main building have been reduced to piles of bricks over the last few days as the demolition work reaches its peak.

Contentious proposals for the site were approved by Somerset Council last year despite 28 letters of objection and concerns from some councillors, prompting changes to the design of the new building to reflect its heritage.

Country Court Care Ltd started demolition work earlier this year so that construction of the new facilities can begin with accommodation over three storeys.

Councillors previously raised concerns about the lack of heritage being included in the proposed new building and it was agreed with the developer that several features from the building will be reflected in the design of the new build in terms of windows and the roof.

The diocese also raised concern about the potential for disruption during the building phase and a ‘construction management plan’ has been created by the developer to directly address these and minimise noise where possible during specified hours of work.

A meeting of Somerset Council’s Planning Committee heard there had been 28 letters of objection along with formal objections from the Town Council and council’s Conservation Officer, alongside three letters of support.

An officer’s report to the committee said: “In terms of the proposed scheme, the care home would be formed with a new collection of buildings which respond to the site in a similar way to the existing buildings, but with bespoke structures which are in the applicant’s view, fit for purpose.”

“The proposed development would, by virtue of its form, design and materials have no adverse impact on the character of the area.”