A ‘devastating’ fire hit a popular farm and milk store near Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday (October 3rd).

Fire crews were initially called at 7am to the Brent House Farm milk store in Edingworth Road near East Brent, as pictured here. Fire crews from across Somerset battled the blaze through the day.

Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue Service said the property had been “100% damaged by smoke and 50% damaged by fire.”

In a post on social media, the farm’s owners says: “We are sad to bring you some devastating news. We have unfortunately had a very serious fire within our family farm house. We are all our safe but the firemen are continuing to work. The shop and milk vending machine will be closed until further notice. We will update you when we can.”

Police closed Edingworth Road while emergency services worked at the scene.

Updates from the fire service:

7.09am: “Fire Control received multiple phone calls reporting a fire at a property in Edingworth. Fire engines from Burnham-On-Sea, Bridgwater, Weston-Super-Mare and Cheddar were mobilised to the incident. On arrival the crews confirmed that there was a fire located in the ground floor of the property and that all persons were accounted for. Crews set to work with two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one safety jet and requested the attendance of the power company to isolate the electrics.”

“Fire crews requested a further two fire engines to support with breathing apparatus, which were mobilised from Bridgwater and Burnham, along with an Incident Command Unit from Street. An Aerial Ladder Platform was also requested which was mobilised from Bridgwater also.”

8.19am: “Fire crews continued to tackle the fire and a further two more fire engines were requested from Weston-Super-Mare and Winscombe. Crews using 6 breathing apparatus wearers, two hose reel jets, one main jet, one fog spike and two safety jets to tackle the fire from inside the property and are removing the roof tiles from the house.”

1.30pm: “This incident is still ongoing with fire engines in attendance from Weston-Super-Mare, Winscombe and two relief fire engines from Minehead and Castle Cary, along with a Heavy Rescue Vehicle from Glastonbury.”

6.45pm: “Crews are still monitoring temperatures with a thermal imaging camera and salvage work is still in progress. The property has been 100% damaged by smoke and 50% damaged by fire.”

Pictured: The scene of the fire (Burnham-On-Sea.com / Burnham Fire Station)