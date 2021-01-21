A property developer has unveiled formal plans to build up to 45 new homes in West Huntspill.

Land Value Alliances (LVA) hopes to build the homes on a field opposite West Huntspill School at the junction of New Road and the A38, shown here.

In November, we reported the company had launched a ‘community consultation exercise’ to gather feedback on the plans ahead of submitting its formal application.

Those plans have now been lodged with Sedgemoor District Council and are due to be considered over the coming weeks.

The Outline Plans are for the erection of 45 dwellings, a car park, public open space, and other infrastructure.

The proposals comprise of up to 45 homes, to include the provision of 18 affordable homes that have been identified and specified in the Housing Need Assessment for local people with a connection to the parish.

The application site comprises undeveloped land extending in total to approximately 2.09

hectares.

The applicant says: “Following feedback from the Parish Council and local community the proposals include a number of community benefits including a drop off/pick up car park for the Primary School, a pedestrian crossing across New Road, and a play area.”

“The proposals are fully compliant with Policy T3a of the adopted Local Plan which seeks to allow new housing development to meet local needs as identified through a housing needs assessment.”

Residents can submit comments to Sedgemoor District Council’s planning department until the deadline of February 16, 2021. The application has reference number 52/20/00024.