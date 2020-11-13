A big new development of 45 homes could be built in West Huntspill under new proposals unveiled this week.

Land Value Alliances (LVA) hopes to build the homes on a field opposite West Huntspill School at the junction of New Road and the A38.

The company has this week started a ‘community consultation exercise’ with residents to gather feedback on the plans before it intends to submit an outline planning application in December.

The developer explains: “The proposals are likely to comprise of up to 45 dwellings overall, this will include the provision of 18 affordable homes that have been identified and specified in the Housing Need Assessment for local people with a connection to the parish. There will also be public open space and landscape areas accessible by the wider community.”

It adds: “The plans may also include a car park / drop off area for the primary school, which could include an area where children and parents can wait and socialise around school times. An equipped childrens play area and a new pedestrian crossing across New Rd to the school” are being considered.

The company says several technical reports are currently being prepared to inform the layouts of the site and these supporting documents will explain how issues such as road safety, tree and hedgerow retention, landscape impact, ecology, heritage interests, flood risk and drainage have been considered and addressed.

It is inviting residents to provide feedback until December 2nd, adding: “We strongly believe that engaging with the local community can provide us with better understanding of any potential issues and the chance to address concerns and incorporate suggestions where possible into the proposed scheme prior to submission of the planning application.”