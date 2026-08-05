HomeNewsDiscover Brean Down’s ancient past with free guided history walk this month
News

Discover Brean Down’s ancient past with free guided history walk this month

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Residents and visitors are being invited to step back in time with the latest in a series of free guided walks at Brean Down on Sunday August 23rd. 

The National Trust is offering the chance to explore more than 10,000 years of history on the landmark headland, with knowledgeable volunteers leading the sessions.

From Iron Age remains to Second World War fortifications, the walks give an insight into the rich heritage of one of Somerset’s most iconic coastal sites.

Flat Holm island in the Bristol Channel estuary near Brean Down

The guided sessions also offer the chance to enjoy the sweeping views across the Bristol Channel and take in the fresh sea air.

Dogs on leads are welcome, and while booking is recommended, walk‑ins will be accepted on the day. Each walk has a maximum group size of 25.

This walk covers steep slopes and uneven terrain. The walk is roughly 3 miles. Sturdy footwear, weather appropriate clothing is advised.

Brean Down rabbits

The walk takes place from 10.30am–1pm.

An accessible version of this walk on alternative months. Please see website for more information. Organisers say private group walks can also be arranged.

Full details and booking information: call 0344 2491895 or see the National Trust website.

Brean Down primroses

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea Tennis Club ladies celebrate title wins and promotions in strong summer season
Next article
Aerial views of Burnham and Highbridge feature in heritage group’s new history leaflet

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
14.3 ° C
14.4 °
13.1 °
75%
2.2m/s
1%
Thu
21 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
23 °
Mon
29 °