Discover Brean Down’s ancient past with free guided history walk today

Residents and visitors are being invited to step back in time with the latest in a series of free guided walks at Brean Down today (Sunday).

The National Trust is offering the chance to explore more than 10,000 years of history on the landmark headland, with knowledgeable volunteers leading the sessions.

From Iron Age remains to Second World War fortifications, the walks give an insight into the rich heritage of one of Somerset’s most iconic coastal sites.

The guided sessions also offer the chance to enjoy the sweeping views across the Bristol Channel and take in the fresh sea air.

Dogs on leads are welcome, and while booking is recommended, walk‑ins will be accepted on the day. Each walk has a maximum group size of 25.

This walk covers steep slopes and uneven terrain. The walk is roughly 3 miles. Sturdy footwear, weather appropriate clothing is advised.

Walks will take place from 10.30am–1pm, with dates set for June 28th, July 24th and August 23rd.

An accessible version of this walk on alternative months. Please see website for more information. Organisers say private group walks can also be arranged.

Full details and booking information: call 0344 2491895 or see the National Trust website.