Sedgemoor District Council has begun legal action to move a group of travellers at Apex Park in Highbridge.

The small group pitched up on Sunday on the grassed area besides Marine Drive, opposite Burnham fire station.

“We have started the legal processes and they have been served with a letter,” confirmed council spokeswoman Claire Faun on Tuesday (July 28th).

“For background, we have an agreed protocol with the Police, which we follow, setting out responsibilities and timescales.”

“This is the process that we take, following an unauthorised encampment on SDC owned land, taking into account that it is reasonable and proportionate to commence eviction proceedings.”

“In partnership with the Police, our legal team will be visiting the site to speak with the group and carry out the welfare checks required by law.”

“The travellers are issued with a letter advising that they are occupying council land without consent and are usually required to vacate within 24 hours.”

“If they do not vacate an application is made to the County Court for a Possession Order and the notice of hearing is then served on the travellers.”