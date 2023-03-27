A dog that was dubbed one of Britain’s loneliest has finally found his forever home.

Charlie, a nine-year-old Beagle cross, spent more than 500 days at an RSPCA rescue centre in Brent Knoll near Burnham-On-Sea.

But following an appeal from Burnham-On-Sea.com in February, he finally left the centre and headed home to Hampshire with his new owners on Friday 24th March.

A spokesperson from the RSPCA North Somerset says: “Our long-stay resident and part of the heart of our centre – Charlie finally left us for his new life with his lovely new mum and dad!”

His new owners say: “Charlie is settling in well and had a good journey to Hampshire, he is delightful and he spent last night on my bed!”

Charlie arrived at Brent Knoll Animal Centre in September 2021 and had not received much interest from the public but the charity was inundated with applications to adopt Charlie after Burnham-On-Sea.com and other media featured his story.

The charity has made it known there are several other four-legged friends looking for new homes on their website.