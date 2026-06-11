Dog walkers warned after potentially toxic blue-green algae confirmed in Apex Park lakes

Dog owners are being warned to keep their pets away from the lakes at Highbridge’s Apex Park after a potentially toxic algae was this week confirmed in the water.

Somerset Council believes blue-green algae has been found and it is advising Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge users of the busy park not to touch the water.

Warning signs have been placed around the lakes, pictured here.

A Somerset Council spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We can confirm we do believe blue-green algae is currently present and have taken steps to inform local stakeholders, including the angling club. Warning posters have also been put in place to advise visitors.”

“This type of algae is naturally occurring and is expected to dissipate over time, particularly with increased rainfall. At present, there are no further immediate actions we can take.”

“As a longer-term measure, we are planning to install a barley straw boom which is a well-established method for helping to prevent the growth of algae.”

Despite its name, the algae is a bacteria called cyanobacteria that grows in hot weather. It can be harmful to humans and can be fatal to animals, and can also suffocate fish as it uses up oxygen in the water.